WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: antony blinken | north korea | soldiers | troops | ukraine

Blinken: NKorean Soldiers to Deploy Against Ukraine in Coming Days

Thursday, 31 October 2024 02:30 PM EDT

The United States expects North Korean soldiers in Russia will deploy in combat against Ukrainian forces in the coming days, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, warning they would become legitimate military targets if they engaged in combat against Kyiv.

Blinken – speaking at a press conference following a meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their South Korean counterparts – said Russia has been training the North Korean soldiers in artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, and basic infantry operations, indicating they fully intend to use the forces in frontline operations.

During their meeting Thursday, the U.S. and South Korea discussed a range of options for responding, Blinken added.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The United States expects North Korean soldiers in Russia will deploy in combat against Ukrainian forces in the coming days, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, warning they would become legitimate military targets.
antony blinken, north korea, soldiers, troops, ukraine
113
2024-30-31
Thursday, 31 October 2024 02:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved