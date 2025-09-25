Report: Antisemitism Hits Post-Holocaust High

A new report released on Thursday says Jewish communities all over the world face "a resurgence of antisemitism" not seen "since the Holocaust," according to The Jerusalem Post.

The Jewish People Policy Institute has released its annual report on international antisemitism, presenting it to Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem on Thursday.

According to the report, the attacks on Israel that took place on Oct. 7, 2023, have led to "a resurgence of antisemitism that is deeper, ideologically driven, and more socially acceptable than at any time since the Holocaust."

Antisemitism has moved "from the margins of society into its mainstream institutions," the report states. "Jewish students [are] harassed or excluded on campuses; synagogues vandalized; individuals assaulted or even killed in ideologically motivated attacks."

Herzog said in a statement, "This is a troubling and alarming report with many challenges, definitely following October 7 and the impact on Jewish communities all over the world.

"What's most important for us is Jewish resilience, the ability of all communities to function and flourish amidst these challenges, and of course, keep the centrality of Israel in their heart and in their deeds, and most importantly, to see our hostages back home and an end to the war."

Jewish People Policy Institute President Yedidia Stern told the Post that Israel is "at a crossroads: massive security achievements have opened a regional window of opportunity, but without a political horizon and without addressing the internal crisis, the country risks sliding into prolonged strategic isolation."