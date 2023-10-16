Report: Antisemitic Posts Skyrocket Since Israel Attack

The number of antisemitic posts made online increased by about 1,200% after the attack on Israel earlier this month, according to the Israeli Ministry of Diaspora Affairs' Antisemitism Cyber Security Monitoring System.

The report, which was obtained by The Jerusalem Post, found that 157,000 antisemitic posts were recorded between Oct. 7-10. That marks a 450% increase from four days before, and a further 360% when compared to the same period in September.

Paris was the most active area for antisemitic hate speech during that time period, followed by New York City, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Santiago, Chile, and Los Angeles.

Oren Segal, the vice president of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center for Extremism, told CNN “The level of hatred that we already were dealing with on the ground, combined with what people are seeing online, just kind of all came together at the worst moment.”

He added, “What we know is that whenever there’s a conflict [in Israel], the risks here go up.”