Amid global diplomatic maneuvering following the high-profile summit in Alaska, devastating news has emerged from Ukraine: a Russian attack on the village of Novoyakovlivka in the Zaporizhzhia region that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy and wounded his 12-year-old brother, 8-year-old sister, and their parents.

The violent attack prompted Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak to denounce Russia's "terrorist state" tactics in a post on X.

Yermak wrote: "This is how Russia 'wants peace.' They keep waging war against civilians, killing our children."

The attack occurred just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin met with U.S. President Donald Trump in a nearly three-hour meeting held on Aug. 15, at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson, Anchorage.

The summit, marking Putin's first return to Western soil since his 2022 invasion, ended with no ceasefire deal and no clear progress, despite both leaders claiming productive discussions.

Trump proposed future talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, while Putin spoke of an "understanding," though details remain murky.

Neither leader fielded questions at the brief press conference, which unfolded under a curtain of pomp — including red carpets and ceremonial gestures — but ultimately did not yield concrete commitments on Ukraine's behalf.

The summit's outcome has sparked widespread concern among Western allies.

Critics argue that without concrete action or guarantees, the meeting gave Putin diplomatic cover without compelling him to harm Russia's interests materially.

Ukraine, for its part, has reiterated its refusal to cede any territory — particularly in light of reported discussions that peace might require Ukraine to relinquish control of Donetsk, Luhansk, and parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Yermak's X post underscores Ukraine's condemnation of the assault on Novoyakovlivka as part of broader Russian aggression.

That attack follows a string of civilian-targeted actions: earlier in July, Russia struck a locomotive transporting civilian goods in Dnipropetrovsk region, killing the driver and injuring his assistant — another "terror" against civilian logistics, as Yermak framed it.