5 Wounded in Stabbing in Amsterdam, 1 Person Arrested

Thursday, 27 March 2025 12:00 PM EDT

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — At least five people have been wounded in a stabbing in Amsterdam, police in the Dutch city said on Thursday.

The stabbing happened near Dam Square in central Amsterdam. One person has been arrested.

Police have cordoned off the area and multiple ambulances have responded to the event. A trauma helicopter called to the scene has landed on the square.

“A motive is currently still unclear, but part of our investigation,” the police said in a post on social media.

Local media reported that a city council meeting involving Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema was interrupted because of the stabbing.

No further details were immediately available.

