Leaders Condemn 'Antisemitic' Football Clashes in Amsterdam

Israeli, Dutch and European leaders on Friday condemned "antisemitic" clashes that erupted in Amsterdam overnight after a Europa League football match, with the city's mayor detailing targeted attacks.

The violence flared after the game between home team Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv that Ajax won 5-0.

Five people were hospitalised and 62 arrests were made as a result of the clashes, police said.

The mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema, said the violence represented an "explosion" of antisemitism that has "not been seen in a long time".

She described "hit and run" attacks on Maccabi supporters, with "hooligans on scooters" seeking out Israeli fans.

"Men on scooters criss-crossed the city looking for Israeli football fans. It was a hit and run. I can easily understand that this brings back memories of pogroms," Halsema said.

She added: "Our city has been deeply damaged. Jewish culture has been deeply threatened. This is an outburst of antisemitism that I hope to never see again."

The mayor announced tighter security measures including a temporary ban on protests.

Amsterdam officials said earlier that "riot police had to intervene several times, protect Israeli supporters and escort them to hotels."

The clashes had begun on Wednesday, 24 hours before the match. Police spokesman Peter Holla said there had been "incidents on both sides" on Wednesday night.

He added: "Maccabi supporters removed a flag from a facade on the Rokin and they destroyed a taxi. A Palestinian flag was set on fire on the Dam."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the clashes and said the "shocking images" of a "pogrom" were reminiscent of last year's Hamas attack on Israel.

"We see with horror this morning, the shocking images and videos that since October 7th, we had hoped never to see again: an antisemitic pogrom currently taking place against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans and Israeli citizens in the heart of Amsterdam, Netherlands," Herzog said on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered two planes be sent to the Netherlands to bring the Israeli fans home.

The Israeli military said it had banned all its personnel from travelling to the Netherlands until further notice in response to the violence.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof denounced the "completely unacceptable antisemitic attacks on Israelis".

"I followed with horror the coverage from Amsterdam," Schoof wrote on X, adding he had spoken with Netanyahu to assure him that "the perpetrators will be tracked down and prosecuted".

Netanyahu's office said he told Schoof that he "views the premeditated antisemitic attack against Israeli citizens with utmost seriousness and requested increased security for the Jewish community in the Netherlands".

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said she was "outraged" by "vile attacks targeting Israeli citizens in Amsterdam".

"I strongly condemn these unacceptable acts," von der Leyen wrote on X.

"Antisemitism has absolutely no place in Europe. And we are determined to fight all forms of hatred," she added.

The United Nations meanwhile called the violence "very troubling" while Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said it was "terrible" and "deeply shameful."

- 'History's darkest hours' -

"The violence against Israeli citizens in Amsterdam recalls history's darkest hours. I strongly condemn it and express my sympathy for the injured," French President Emmanuel Macron said on X.

In scenes that showed the tensions, unverified video on social media purportedly filmed on Thursday appeared to show some Maccabi fans chanting in Hebrew: "Finish the Arabs! We're going to win!"

Israeli authorities urged their citizens in Amsterdam to stay in their hotels and avoid showing Israeli or Jewish symbols if they do go outside.

Israel's new foreign minister Gideon Saar said he had requested the Dutch government's assistance in ensuring Israeli citizens' safe exit from their hotels to the airport to take the rescue flights.

A pro-Palestinian rally against the Israeli football club's visit was initially scheduled to take place near the stadium on Thursday, but was relocated by Amsterdam city council for security reasons.

In another potential flashpoint linked to football, France are scheduled to play Israel in Paris next Thursday.

France's interior minister said the match would go ahead as planned.

The violence in Amsterdam took place with anti-Israeli sentiment and reported antisemitic acts across the world soaring as Israel wages wars against Iran-backed militants in Lebanon and in Gaza, which have seen massive civilian casualties.