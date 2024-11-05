WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: american woodland appeal moscow court

American Convicted on Drug-related Charges in Russia Loses Appeal

American Convicted on Drug-related Charges in Russia Loses Appeal

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 06:00 AM EST

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in the Russian capital on Tuesday rejected an American citizen's appeal against against his sentence on drug-related charges.

In July, Moscow's Ostankino District Court convicted Robert Woodland, a Russia-born U.S. citizen, of attempted trafficking of illegal drugs and sentenced him to 12 1/2 years in prison. The Moscow City Court on Tuesday upheld the verdict, rejecting Woodland's appeal.

Russian media reported that his name matches a U.S. citizen interviewed in 2020 who said he was born in the Perm region in the Ural Mountains in 1991 and adopted by an American couple at age 2. He said he traveled to Russia to find his mother and eventually met her on a TV show. Russian media reports said that Woodland also holds Russian citizenship.

Arrests of Americans in Russia have become increasingly common as relations between Moscow and Washington sink to Cold War lows amid the fighting in Ukraine. Washington accuses Moscow of targeting its citizens and using them as political bargaining chips, but Russian officials insist they all broke the law.

Some have been exchanged for Russians held in the U.S., while for others, the prospects of being released in a swap are less clear.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A court in the Russian capital on Tuesday rejected an American citizen's appeal against against his sentence on drugrelated charges.In July, Moscow's Ostankino District Court convicted Robert Woodland, a Russiaborn U.S. citizen, of attempted trafficking of illegal drugs and...
american woodland appeal moscow court
199
2024-00-05
Tuesday, 05 November 2024 06:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved