WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: american shot killed west bank israel palestinians

American Woman Fatally Shot in the West Bank, Doctors Say

Friday, 06 September 2024 10:00 AM EDT

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — An American woman was shot and killed in the West Bank on Friday, two doctors told The Associated Press.

Dr. Ward Basalat said that the 26-year-old woman was shot in the head and died after arriving at a hospital.

Witnesses and Palestinian media reported that the woman was shot by Israeli troops while attending a pro-Palestinian demonstration against settlement expansion in the northern West Bank.

The Israeli military didn't immediately comment on the shooting.

Dr. Fouad Naffa, the head of the hospital, also confirmed the death of an American citizen.

The woman was believed to have been shot while attending the protest against settlement expansion in the Palestinian town of Beita, north of Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The protests happen regularly and have grown violent in the past. A month ago, American citizen Amado Sison was shot in the leg by Israeli forces, he said, as he tried to flee tear gas and live fire.

Basalat, an emergency room doctor at the hospital, said he treated her for a gunshot wound to the head and that she died shortly after arrival.

___

Julia Frankel reported from Jerusalem.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
An American woman was shot and killed in the West Bank on Friday, two doctors told The Associated Press.Dr. Ward Basalat said that the 26yearold woman was shot in the head and died after arriving at a hospital.Witnesses and Palestinian media reported that the woman was shot...
american shot killed west bank israel palestinians
193
2024-00-06
Friday, 06 September 2024 10:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved