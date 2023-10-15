American Death Toll in Israel Reaches 30

The number of Americans killed in the terrorist siege on Israel has now reached 30, the State Department confirmed to multiple media outlets on Sunday, including CBS News.

Thirteen Americans remain unaccounted for, a number of whom are believed to be held captive by Hamas in Gaza. The Israeli military said Sunday that 155 people overall are still being held by Hamas. Israel has said it will not agree to any conditions on the release of the hostages.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that the Biden administration is working "round the clock" for the safe passage of Palestinian-Americans out of Gaza.

"We're not going to rest until that happens," Sullivan said on CBS News' "Face the Nation."

The overall death toll in Israel from last weekend's attack numbers more than 1,400, the Israel Defense Forces announced Sunday.

France also confirmed Sunday that 19 of its citizens were killed last weekend during the incursion of Israel and that 13 remain missing.

More than 2,600 have been killed in Gaza since Israel began shelling the strip in retaliation of Hamas for the attack.