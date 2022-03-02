×
Amazon CEO Pledges Logistics, Cybersecurity Support for Ukraine

andy jassy speaks during a convention
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy (Isaac Brekken/AP)

Wednesday, 02 March 2022 10:06 PM

Amazon.com Inc is using its logistics capability to get supplies to those in need and cybersecurity expertise to help governments and companies as part of its support for Ukraine, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Amazon stands with the people of Ukraine, and will continue to help," Jassy tweeted following Russia's invasion that Moscow has called a "special operation."

Amazon, which earlier this week pledged to donate up to $10 million for humanitarian efforts, is the latest company to mobilize in offering aid.

"We're supporting humanitarian relief NGOs on the ground with cash donations from Amazon and our employees, logistics to get supplies to people needing them, and cyber security assistance to companies and governments," Jassy added in an ensuring tweet.

