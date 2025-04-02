WATCH TV LIVE

Report: Amazon Makes Late Bid to Buy TikTok

Wednesday, 02 April 2025 12:08 PM EDT

Amazon.com put in a last-minute offer to buy short-form video app TikTok, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

President Donald Trump will consider on Wednesday a final proposal related to TikTok ahead of an April 5 deadline for the app to find a non-Chinese buyer or face a ban in the country, a White House official has told Reuters.

Amazon, ByteDance, and TikTok did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

