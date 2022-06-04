×
Tags: Albania | President

Albania Elects Top General as the Country's New President

Saturday, 04 June 2022 02:00 PM

PERMET, Albania (AP) — Albania’s parliament elected its top military official as the country’s new president on Saturday after no candidates were nominated in three rounds of voting.

Gen.-Maj. Bajram Begaj won the post after the 140-seat Parliament voted 78 in favor, four against and one abstained.

The governing left-wing Socialist Party nominated and voted for Begaj, 55, after failing to reach a compromise with the opposition on a candidate to replace President Ilir Meta, and no independent candidate was nominated.

Most of the opposition voted against Begaj while another party boycotted the voting.

Begaj is post-communist Albania’s eighth president and the third from the military ranks.

The five-year presidency has a largely ceremonial role and the chosen candidate expected to stand above partisan divisions. It holds some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces and is limited to two terms.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


