×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Albania | Politics

Albania's Ex-president Takes over His Old Political Party

Albania's Ex-president Takes over His Old Political Party

Monday, 25 July 2022 04:01 PM EDT

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s former President Ilir Meta on Monday took over the leadership of his old political party and pledged to fight government corruption through referendums.

Meta, 53, who was replaced Sunday by new President Bajram Begaj, was elected Monday as leader of a committee that would re-organize his old left-wing Socialist Movement for Integration party, or LSI, into a re-named the Party of Freedom.

After he was elected as the country's president in 2017, Meta left the party’s post, which was taken over by his wife, Monika Kryemadhi. She resigned five years later.

Following Meta's passionate speech against the Socialist-led government of Prime Minister Edi Rama, the LSI convention decided to change the party's name and reorganize.

The former president started his political career with the left-wing Socialist Party, but in 2004 left it to form the smaller LSI. During his presidency, Meta often clashed with the Socialists government, blocking the nominations of ministers and vetoing legislation.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Albania's former President Ilir Meta on Monday took over the leadership of his old political party and pledged to fight government corruption through referendums.Meta, 53, who was replaced Sunday by new President Bajram Begaj, was elected Monday as leader of a committee...
Albania,Politics
159
2022-01-25
Monday, 25 July 2022 04:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved