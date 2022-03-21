×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Albania | Politics

Leader of Albania's Main Opposition Democratic Party Resigns

Monday, 21 March 2022 03:02 PM

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The leader of Albanian's main opposition party resigned Monday from the post following divisive infighting.

Lulzim Basha said he had decided to resign as chairman of the Democratic Party “in order to assist in the resurrection and the unity of the Democrats.”

Basha’s firing of former party leader Sali Berisha from the parliamentary group in September sparked an internal party fight between them. Berisha created a group seeking to remove Basha from the post, accusing him of being a “hostage” of Prime Minister Edi Rama of the left-wing Socialist Party.

In January the center-right Democratic Party supporters clashed with each other as they tried to storm their party headquarters.

Basha followed Berisha in the post when the latter resigned in 2013 after losing the parliamentary election.

Earlier this month, the divided Democrats lost overwhelmingly in early elections in six municipalities. It was Basha's latest loss in the nine years he has led the Democrats.

Basha’s move against Berisha followed an intervention in May by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who designated Berisha and his close family members as persona non grata for “corrupt acts that undermined democracy in Albania” during Berisha's 2005-2013 tenure as prime minister.

Washington also has made it clear it would not cooperate with Albania's Democratic Party if it was led by Berisha.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The leader of Albanian's main opposition party resigned Monday from the post following divisive infighting.Lulzim Basha said he had decided to resign as chairman of the Democratic Party "in order to assist in the resurrection and the unity of the Democrats."Basha's firing...
Albania,Politics
220
2022-02-21
Monday, 21 March 2022 03:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved