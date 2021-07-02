×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Albania | Italy | Drug Trafficking

38 Albanians Arrested in Italian-led Drug Trafficking Probe

Friday, 02 July 2021 08:00 AM

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Some 38 Albanian nationals including a prosecutor, a government department head and three senior police officers have been arrested for drug trafficking, corruption, abuse of post and money laundering, Albanian authorities said on Friday.

Albania’s Special Structure Against Corruption and Organized Crime, or SPAK, said that the two-year, Italian-led probe showed that the suspects who operated in Albania, Italy, Montenegro and Spain were part of four international criminal groups mainly involved in drug trafficking.

Twenty-eight of the suspects - including two bodyguards who worked for a former Albanian interior minister - were arrested in Albania.

Since 2016, police in those countries seized some 6 metric tons of cannabis, cocaine and other drugs estimated at 55 million Euros ($65 million).

“The public officials, in some cases themselves the owners of the drugs, had guaranteed that the narcotics destined for the (Italian region of) Puglia would arrive there securely either by land or sea,” said the statement.

Authorities would confiscate millions of euros worth of the suspects' assets including apartments, plots of land, restaurants, and other businesses.

Albania was once a major European producer of marijuana and a crossroads for its smuggling. A government crackdown seven years ago led to a significant reduction in the number of cannabis plantations, but regular seizures indicate traffickers are still seeking alternative places to grow or store marijuana and have become part of international rings of other hard drugs.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Some 38 Albanian nationals including a prosecutor, a government department head and three senior police officers have been arrested for drug trafficking, corruption, abuse of post and money laundering, Albanian authorities said on Friday. Albania's Special Structure Against...
Albania,Italy,Drug Trafficking
236
2021-00-02
Friday, 02 July 2021 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved