×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Albania Iran hackers cyberattack statistics

Albanian Authorities Accuse Iranian-backed Hackers of Cyberattack on Institute of Statistics

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 02:00 AM EST

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s cybersecurity authorities have accused a hacker group “sponsored” by the Iranian government of attacking the country’s Institute of Statistics earlier this month.

On Feb. 1, the institute reported becoming a target of a “sophisticated cyberattack” and that some systems were affected.

The National Authority for Electronic Certification and Cyber Security on Tuesday accused the Homeland Justice, “an attacking group sponsored by the Iranian government,” of the attack affecting 40 computers.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Albania has accused Iran in the past. After a cyberattack in July 2022, the government blamed the Iranian Foreign Ministry. The attack was thought to be in retaliation for Albania sheltering members of an Iranian opposition group. It led the government to cut diplomatic relations with Iran.

The United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency identified “Homeland Justice” as “Iranian state cyber actors.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry denied it was behind that attack.

The United States, NATO and the European Union supported NATO member Albania in the dispute.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Albania's cybersecurity authorities have accused a hacker group "sponsored" by the Iranian government of attacking the country's Institute of Statistics earlier this month.On Feb. 1, the institute reported becoming a target of a "sophisticated cyberattack" and that some...
Albania Iran hackers cyberattack statistics
183
2024-00-14
Wednesday, 14 February 2024 02:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved