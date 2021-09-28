×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Albania | Ex | Minister

Albanian Court Orders Retrial for Former Interior Minister

Tuesday, 28 September 2021 11:01 AM

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the re-trial of a former interior minister who was convicted of abuse of office two years ago.

The Supreme Court’s decision mentioned irregular steps taken from the court judges and the prosecutor’s office during the case as the basis for its decision.

The former minister, Saimir Tahiri, said he would proceed with another judicial step, complaining the Supreme Court “focused (only) on the procedural violations,” while he wants the court to throw out all the charges.

In September 2019, Tahiri was sentenced to three years of probation for abuse of office but was acquitted of charges based on his alleged ties to a criminal network suspected of trafficking large amounts of marijuana.

Prosecutors first accused Tahiri of alleged links to drug trafficking, corruption and involvement in a criminal organization. They tied the case to some of Tahiri’s relatives who were arrested or jailed for drug trafficking in Italy and Albania.

Tahiri, who served as interior minister during 2013-2017, resigned as a lawmaker with the governing Socialist Party in May 2018 and was briefly held under house arrest.

Albania was once known as a European crossroads for marijuana trafficking, but there are now more cases involving the trafficking of heroin and cocaine to other European countries.

Fighting corruption has been a major problem in post-communist Albania, strongly affecting the country’s democratic, economic and social development.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Albania's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the re-trial of a former interior minister who was convicted of abuse of office two years ago. The Supreme Court's decision mentioned irregular steps taken from the court judges and the prosecutor's office during the case as the...
Albania,Ex,Minister
233
2021-01-28
Tuesday, 28 September 2021 11:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved