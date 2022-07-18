×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Albania | Cyberattack

Cyberattack Blocks Albania's Public Online Services

Monday, 18 July 2022 12:01 PM EDT

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian government on Monday said its webpage and all those of the public institutions have been shut down following a cyberattack from an undisclosed source.

A statement said a “wide and complex” cyberattack started Friday afternoon following which all government infrastructure and systems were isolated.

It started as a ransomware attack in which the hackers tried to hit critical systems, aiming to get them functionless, it said.

The statement said the “method used by the hackers was identical with the last year’s attacks seen in the international cyberspace,” mentioning those in Ukraine, Germany, Lithuania, Malta, Netherland and Belgium.

Fortunately the early detection allowed the government's critical systems to close, adding they are all “backed-up and safe,” the statement said. It said Albanian authorities were collaborating with experts from Microsoft and the U.S.-based Jones Group International to solve the situation “and bring it back to normalcy.”

Blocking public services has affected many individuals and companies. The Interior Ministry said police and main civic services would be temporarily offered in person at their offices.

Albania, a NATO member since 2009, is expecting to launch full membership negotiations with the European Union shortly. In the last two years, Albania has also been a temporary member of the U.N. Security Council.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Albanian government on Monday said its webpage and all those of the public institutions have been shut down following a cyberattack from an undisclosed source.A statement said a "wide and complex" cyberattack started Friday afternoon following which all government...
Albania,Cyberattack
211
2022-01-18
Monday, 18 July 2022 12:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved