Albania PM Rama: AI Minister 'Diella' Will Tackle Corruption

Albania has made history by appointing the world's first artificial intelligence government minister, unveiling a fully virtual official named Diella, which has been tasked with overseeing public procurement.

Prime Minister Edi Rama introduced Diella on Thursday during the Socialist Party assembly in Tirana, where he also reshuffled his cabinet, reports Politico.

Unlike her human colleagues, Diella — whose name translates to "Sunshine" in Albanian — is a digital creation powered by AI, appearing as an avatar of a young woman in traditional Albanian dress.

"Diella is the first member not physically present, but virtually created by artificial intelligence," Rama told party members, adding that the AI minister will handle public tenders to ensure the process is "100 percent incorruptible" and fully transparent.

Rama described Diella as "the servant of public procurement," stressing that the move was not science fiction but a step toward eliminating corruption.

"Every public fund that goes through the tender procedure will be 100 percent legible," he said.

Diella has already been integrated into the country's e-Albania platform, which provides citizens with digital access to government services. Her role will now expand to include evaluating public tenders and the authority to "hire talents here from all over the world," Rama said.

The prime minister called the introduction of an AI minister part of a gradual effort to modernize governance, breaking down "the fear of prejudice and rigidity of the administration."

Albania has long faced criticism from the European Union over corruption, particularly in public procurement. Rama's government has pledged to tackle the problem as part of its push to join the EU by 2030.

Rama, who secured a historic fourth mandate in May 2025, argued that AI could help deliver on those promises. By shifting procurement decisions to Diella, he said Albania would demonstrate that it can root out systemic corruption while embracing technological innovation.

"Diella's duty," Rama emphasized, "is to ensure that the public interest shines through every transaction."