Tags: al jazeera | reporter | cameraman | killed | israel | strike | gaza

Al Jazeera Reporter, Cameraman Killed in Israel Strike on Gaza

Wednesday, 31 July 2024 11:30 AM EDT

Qatar's flagship Al Jazeera TV said on Wednesday that its reporter Ismail al-Ghoul and cameraman Ramy El Rify were killed in an Israeli strike on Gaza City.

Anas Al-Sharif, a colleague of the two dead journalists, told Al-Jazeera that Ghoul and Rifi were on mission to film near the house of Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas chief killed in Iran earlier on Wednesday in an attack the movement blamed on Israel.

The Hamas-run Gaza government media office said the new deaths raised to 165 the number of Palestinian journalists who were killed by Israeli fire since Oct 7.

Wednesday, 31 July 2024 11:30 AM
