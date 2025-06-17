Airlines Suspend Flights After Israel Strikes Iran

Israel's strikes against Iran have prompted international airlines to halt flights to some Middle East destinations.

Below are some of the airlines that have canceled their flights to and from the region:

Aegean Airlines

Greece's Aegean Airlines said that it had canceled all flights to and from Tel Aviv up to and including the early morning flight on July 12, as well as all flights to and from Beirut, Amman, and Erbil through the morning arrivals of June 28.

AirBaltic

Latvia's airBaltic said that all flights to and from Tel Aviv until June 23 had been canceled.

Aeroflot

Russia's Aeroflot said that it had canceled flights between Moscow and Tehran, and made changes to other routes in the Middle East after Israeli strikes on Iran.

Air Europa

The Spanish airline said that it has canceled its flights to and from Tel Aviv until July 31.

Air France-KLM

Air France said that it had suspended its flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

KLM said that it had canceled all its flights to and from Tel Aviv until at least July 1 and added that some flights to, from or via Beirut may be disrupted.

Transavia said that it had canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv, Amman and Beirut until June.

Air India

Air India said that multiple flights were either being diverted or returning to their origin.

Arkia

The Israeli airline said that it was canceling all its flights until June 21.

Bluebird Airways

The Greek airline said that it had canceled all its flights to and from Israel between June 13 and June 21 (inclusive) and those between June 22 and June 30 are closed for new bookings until the security situation becomes clearer.

Delta Air Lines

The U.S. carrier said that travel to, from, or through Tel Aviv may be impacted between June 12 and August 31.

El Al Israel Airlines

El Al Israel Airlines said that it had canceled its regular flight schedule for EL AL and Sundor through June 23.

Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways said that it had canceled flights between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv until June 22.

Emirates

Emirates said that it had temporarily suspended flights to and from : Jordan (Amman) and Lebanon (Beirut) until and including June 22, and Iran (Teheran) and Iraq (Baghdad and Basra), until and including June 30.

FlyDubai

Flydubai said that it had temporarily suspended flights to and from Iran, Iraq, Israel and Syria until June 30.

Georgian Airways

The Georgian airline canceled its flights to and from Tel Aviv until June 19.

IAG

IAG-owned British Airways said its flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended until July 31 and flights for Amman and Bahrain are suspended up to and including June 30.

IAG's low-cost airline, Iberia Express, had previously informed that it had canceled its flights to Tel Aviv until June 30.

Israir

The Israeli airline said that it had canceled all its flights from and to Israel until June 30.

ITA Airways

The Italian Airline said that it would extend the suspension of Tel Aviv flights until July 31, including two flights scheduled on August 1.

Lufthansa Group

Lufthansa said that it had suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv and Tehran until July 31 and to and from Amman, Erbil and Beirut until June 20. The German airline added that it would also avoid Iranian, Iraqi and Israeli airspace for now.

Pegasus

The Turkish airline said that it had canceled flights to Iran until June 19 and flights to Iraq and Jordan until June 16. The company said that it would operate flights to Lebanon only during daylight hours.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways said that it had temporarily canceled flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Syria.

Ryanair

Ryanair said that it had canceled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Sept 30.

Tarom

Romania's flag carrier said that it had suspended all commercial flights to and from Tel Aviv until June 23 and to Beirut and Amman until June 20.

Tus Airways

The Cypriot airline canceled all its flights to and from Israel scheduled until June 21 (inclusive). Flights scheduled for departure between June 22 and June 30 are closed for new bookings until the security situation becomes clearer, it said.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines and other Turkish operators have canceled flights to Iran, Iraq, Syria and Jordan until June 16, Turkey's transport minister said.

United Airlines

The U.S. carrier said that travel to and from Tel Aviv may be affected between June 13 and August 1.

Wizz Air

Wizz Air said it had suspended its operations to and from Tel Aviv and Amman until Sept 15. The Hungarian airline will also avoid overflying Israeli, Iraqi, Irani and Syrian airspace until further notice.