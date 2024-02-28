Air Force Probes Gaza Protest Self-immolation Death

Air Force Gen. David Allvin addressed the recent self-immolation of an airman protesting America's involvement in Israel's Gaza conflict, acknowledging the tragedy and affirming ongoing investigations into the incident, reported The Hill.

The airman, identified as 25-year-old Aaron Bushnell from Whitman, Mass., a cyber defense operations specialist, died on Sunday after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. Bushnell, before his self-immolation, declared his stance against what he perceived as complicity in genocide, repeatedly chanting "Free Palestine."

Speaking at a Brookings Institution event in Washington, Gen. Allvin recognized the loss, stating, "For our Air Force, we look at this as, whether it was politically motivated or others, we lost one of ours." He emphasized the tragedy of any suicide, pledging a thorough investigation while respecting personal privacy.

While the Defense Department and White House have refrained from extensive commentary, referring to the event as a "tragedy," protesters at the Brookings event demanded accountability and an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

Allvin, while not directly engaging with protesters, later addressed Bushnell's death in the context of broader mental health challenges within the military, acknowledging approximately 100 suicides annually among service members.

The incident has sparked further debate over U.S. support for Israel and its impact on civilian casualties in Gaza.

Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder reiterated the Biden administration's stance on Israel's right to self-defense while emphasizing the expectation for Israel to prioritize civilian safety in military operations.

"While our support for Israel's inherent right to defend itself is ironclad, we've also continued to actively communicate our expectations that Israel takes civilian safety and humanitarian assistance into account in their operations," Ryder told reporters.