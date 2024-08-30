Ukraine's Officials Tell US it Needs Stronger Air Defense

Top Ukrainian officials, including Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and the president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak, began a visit to Washington on Friday, the Ukrainian presidential office said.

Yermak and Umerov briefed U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the situation on the battlefield in the first meeting of the visit, according to the statement.

"Russia hit Ukraine with more than 400 missiles of various types and drones this week," the presidential office said. "The Ukrainian side noted that Ukraine needs to strengthen air defense to protect people and critical infrastructure."

Yermak said at the meeting that it was important for Ukraine to receive weapons from defense packages, which have been already announced, as soon as possible.

Top General Staff officials were also in the delegation, the office said.