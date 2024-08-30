WATCH TV LIVE

Ukraine's Officials Tell US it Needs Stronger Air Defense

Ukrainian rescuers work to extinguish a fire in a residential building following a missile attack in Kharkiv on August 30, 2024. Russian strikes killed at least six people in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, including a 14-year-old girl at a playground, and wounded dozens more, officials said on August 30, 2024. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty)

Friday, 30 August 2024 03:35 PM EDT

Top Ukrainian officials, including Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and the president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak, began a visit to Washington on Friday, the Ukrainian presidential office said.

Yermak and Umerov briefed U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the situation on the battlefield in the first meeting of the visit, according to the statement.

"Russia hit Ukraine with more than 400 missiles of various types and drones this week," the presidential office said. "The Ukrainian side noted that Ukraine needs to strengthen air defense to protect people and critical infrastructure."

Yermak said at the meeting that it was important for Ukraine to receive weapons from defense packages, which have been already announced, as soon as possible.

Top General Staff officials were also in the delegation, the office said. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


