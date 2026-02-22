Air Canada, United Airlines Halt Flights to Mexico's Puerto Vallarta

Air Canada on Sunday said it has temporarily suspended operations in Mexico's Puerto Vallarta, and United Airlines said it canceled its flights there after reports of a military operation there against the chief of a drug gang.

"United Airlines flight operations to PVR are canceled," the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Reuters reported earlier in the day that Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, commonly known as "El Mencho," was killed in a military operation.