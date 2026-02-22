WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: air canada | united | flights | mexico | puerto vallarta

Air Canada, United Airlines Halt Flights to Mexico's Puerto Vallarta

Sunday, 22 February 2026 05:03 PM EST

Air Canada on Sunday said it has temporarily suspended operations in Mexico's Puerto Vallarta, and United Airlines said it canceled its flights there after reports of a military operation there against the chief of a drug gang.

"United Airlines flight operations to PVR are canceled," the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Reuters reported earlier in the day that Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, commonly known as "El Mencho," was killed in a military operation. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Air Canada on Sunday said it has temporarily suspended operations in Mexico's Puerto Vallarta, and United Airlines said it canceled its flights there after reports of a military operation there against the chief of a drug gang.
air canada, united, flights, mexico, puerto vallarta
77
2026-03-22
Sunday, 22 February 2026 05:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved