WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: Air Canada union strike deal flight attendants

Air Canada Reaches Deal with Union to End Strike

Air Canada Reaches Deal with Union to End Strike

Tuesday, 19 August 2025 06:00 AM EDT

TORONTO (AP) — The union for Air Canada's 10,000 flight attendants said early Tuesday that it has reached a tentative agreement to end a strike.

Air Canada and the union resumed talks late Monday for the first time since the strike began over the weekend. The strike is affecting about 130,000 travelers a day at the peak of the summer travel season.

The union said the agreement will guarantee members pay for work performed while planes are on the ground, resolving one of the major issues that drove the strike.

It followed the union’s declaration that the flight attendants wouldn't return to work even though the strike was declared illegal.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The union for Air Canada's 10,000 flight attendants said early Tuesday that it has reached a tentative agreement to end a strike. Air Canada and the union resumed talks late Monday for the first time since the strike began over the weekend. The strike is affecting about...
Air Canada union strike deal flight attendants
109
2025-00-19
Tuesday, 19 August 2025 06:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved