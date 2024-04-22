Aid for Ukraine Will Fortify Defenses, Boost Morale

OPINION

The vote by the House of Representatives on the Ukraine aid bill, occurring on April 20, is literally a life-saving moment for every Ukrainian.

Our whole nation watched live, not the voting of our own parliament, but that of the U.S.

People cried, cheered, and united again in strong hope that we will win this war, supported by our strong allies.

This aid is not just a military asset but a symbol of enduring solidarity, one countering the narrative of isolation often depicted in hostile propaganda.

This is extremely important for helping Ukraine's morale because Russian propaganda has used all methods to show that the world is no longer with Ukraine, and that Ukraine is not even worth defending.

We are incredibly grateful.

Hopefully, this will lead to passage in the Senate and then the signature of the president of the United States.

Ultimately, Ukraine will receive rockets; weapons which will save the lives of thousands of civilians and children, who remain under bombardment.

We are deeply grateful to U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson for his leadership and dedication in navigating this bill through challenges. Obstacles which could have jeopardized his position.

This bold action underscores a continued commitment from our allies, despite formidable opposition and political risk.

While we are so grateful for this aid; the huge delay in it has been catastrophic already.

If this had been done a couple of months ago, maybe we could have saved our power stations, because now we have a catastrophe in the country: our cities are dark, and it's not even winter.

The approach of winter, however far away it may seem, is going to be extremely difficult.

At the moment, we are completely out of rockets for air defense. We are out of artillery shells, this leads to losing our territories and, most importantly, losing our people --- both civilians and soldiers.

It's important to note that the aid package, valued at about $61 billion, includes provisions for various forms of military and financial support.

This package will give Ukraine long-range attack missiles, which will provide the opportunity to destroy military warehouses at longer distances. This is something we have been asking our partners for for a yeatr and a half.

Such support is not just a promise of immediate relief but a strategic enhancement of our defense infrastructure, which will hopefully streamline the production and delivery of critical resources more rapidly than typical bureaucratic timelines would allow.

More than $20 billion are for ramping up production in the U.S., money that will be beneficial for the U.S. economy and U.S. defense industry.

We are very hopeful that the contracts will quickly go through and we will see the result of more production, not in two to three years but by the end of this year.

As we move forward, it's essential to maintain this momentum and continue building on the global support that such decisions represent. The commitment shown by the U.S. House, and allies globally, provides not only practical assistance but also a significant morale boost for Ukraine.

Oleksandra Ustinova is a member of Ukraine's Parliament.