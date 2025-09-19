WATCH TV LIVE

Report: Trump, Syria's Al-Sharaa Plan to Meet at UN

Friday, 19 September 2025 12:21 PM EDT

Plans are under way for President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to meet at the United Nations General Assembly next week, CBS News reported on Friday.

