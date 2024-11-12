Corporate Transparency Act Needed to Combat Hostile Powers

Relations between the United States and Iran have long been tense.

The mere mention of Iran is likely to bring up memories of when that country held 52 Americans hostage for 444 days.

The leader of Iran at that time, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, dubbed the United States the "The Great Satan."

One of Khomeini’s successors, President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad referred to the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks as a "suspect event" where a "building fell down."

U.S. President George W. Bush included Iran in the "Axis of Evil." Most recently, Iran has fired ballistic missiles at Israel, the United States’ closest Mideast ally.

Thanks to its abundant oil resources, Iran has unlimited wealth and possesses the ability to spread assets globally, inclusive of supporting terrorist organizations.

Over the years, the United States has imposed various sanctions on Iranian banks, companies, and its government.

In the last several months, there have been two assassination attempts on the life of now newly (re)elected President Donald J. Trump.

It would be quite easy for a hostile foreign power to bankroll another such attempt.

While Iran openly uses its funds for questionable acts, it has also become adept at using shell companies in the U.S. through which to launder funds.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, there was a 20 year long sanctions evasion scheme through California shell companies :

"A federal criminal complaint unsealed today charges 10 Iranian nationals with running a nearly 20-year-long scheme to evade U.S. sanctions on the Government of Iran by disguising more than $300 million worth of transactions – including the purchase of two $25 million oil tankers – on Iran’s behalf through front companies in the San Fernando Valley, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates."

One recent example is especially haunting: a 2020 case in which individuals moved approximately $1 billion in Iranian funds held in South Korea through companies registered in the U.S. and elsewhere.

The Department of Justice sought the forfeiture of $20 million in evaded sanctioned funds.

For several decades, the Iranian government managed to violate U.S. sanctions and engage in money laundering by controlling a skyscraper in the heart of Manhattan, New York.

The property was first acquired in 1974 for the benefit of the Iranian government, but it has since changed its ownership structure several times.

Since the 1990s, the skyscraper was owned by a partnership between a foundation owning 60% and a shell company established for the benefit of an Iranian-state controlled bank owning 40%.

Between 1996 and 2008, the building generated more than U.S.$228 million in rental income, which was spent on an U.S.$11 million renovation of the property, as well as the acquisition of other properties in New York, Texas, California, and Maryland.

These examples demonstrate why the United States needs to protect its economic and physical well-being with the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA).

The CTA requires certain businesses to report its "beneficial ownership" to the Department of Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

Registering this information takes approximately fifteen minutes and can only be accessed by authorized individuals.

A new poll from John McLaughlin and Associates found overwhelming support for identifying the beneficial owner (s) of businesses.

The poll asked: "Asking some small businesses to do 20 minutes of paperwork identifying their true owner is a small price to pay for keeping our communities safe from drug trafficking, terrorist financing, and other financial crimes."

Agreeing were 81%, while only 11% disagreed.

The same poll also asked: "Small businesses must be transparent about who owns them in order to really stop drug traffickers, terrorists, and other criminals."

Agreeing were 77%, while 13% disagreed.

Just as we are concerned about who enters our country posing risks of another terrorist attack, we must be equally concerned about financial security. Our robust financial system is the envy of the world. It cannot be compromised by hostile powers.

Robert L. Livingston served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1977 to 1999. He was Chairman of the Appropriations Committee from 1995-1999.