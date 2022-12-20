×
Taliban Bans Women from Universities in Afghanistan

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 01:01 PM EST

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Women were banned Tuesday from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday, the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the Taliban government. It marked a further blow to the rights of girls and women under Taliban rule.

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 01:01 PM
