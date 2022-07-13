×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Afghanistan

Heavy Rains Cause Unseasonal Floods, Kill 39 in Afghanistan

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 07:02 AM EDT

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Unseasonal rains and flooding have killed at least 39 people -- including nine children -- in Afghanistan, the United Nations said Wednesday.

Fourteen other people were wounded, according to the U.N.’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The rains have caused land to slide, exposing unexploded ordnance from four decades of war and conflict. The mines are being moved and exploded under controlled circumstances to prevent further casualties, said OCHA.

This is the third time that the eastern region has experienced flash flooding in less than a month, with 19 people killed and 131 people injured in heavy rains over two days in June.

In eastern Nangarhar and Nuristan, some 500 families were affected. About 800 hectares (close to 2,000 acres) of agricultural land were destroyed, along with four mosques, two canals, five local flour mills, a bridge, 19 km (12 miles) of road and three schools. As many as 500 livestock were killed.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Unseasonal rains and flooding have killed at least 39 people -- including nine children -- in Afghanistan, the United Nations said Wednesday.Fourteen other people were wounded, according to the U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The rains have...
Afghanistan
157
2022-02-13
Wednesday, 13 July 2022 07:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved