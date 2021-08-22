×
Tags: Afghanistan

British Military: 7 Afghans Killed in Chaos at Kabul Airport

Sunday, 22 August 2021 03:00 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The British military says seven Afghan civilians have been killed in the crowds near Kabul's international airport amid the chaos of those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement Sunday that "conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible.”

The airport has been the focal point for thousands trying to flee the Taliban, who swept into Kabul a week ago after their lightning advance seized the country.

Afghanistan
2021-00-22
Sunday, 22 August 2021 03:00 AM
