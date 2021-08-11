×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Afghanistan

Afghan Officials: 3 More Provincial Capitals Fall to Taliban

Wednesday, 11 August 2021 02:01 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say three more provincial capitals have fallen to the Taliban, putting nine out of the country's 34 in the insurgents' hands amid the U.S. withdrawal.

The officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the capitals of Badakhshan, Baghlan and Farah provinces all fell.

The Afghan government and military did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Taliban advance comes as U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered all U.S. troops out of the country by the end of the month.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Afghan officials say three more provincial capitals have fallen to the Taliban, putting nine out of the country's 34 in the insurgents' hands amid the U.S. withdrawal. The officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the capitals of Badakhshan, Baghlan and Farah...
Afghanistan
86
2021-01-11
Wednesday, 11 August 2021 02:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved