Taliban Appear Inside Afghan Presidential Palace

Sunday, 15 August 2021 04:21 PM

The Al-Jazeera news network is airing footage of a large group of Taliban fighters inside the presidential palace in the capital of Afghanistan.

The Taliban are expected to announce their takeover from the palace, renaming the country as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. The militants have taken over most of Afghanistan in a matter of days as the U.S. scrambles to withdraw after 20 years of war.

THIS IS A BREAKING STORY.

