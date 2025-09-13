WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: Afghanistan Taliban Trump envoys

Taliban Says it Discussed Normalizing Relations in Meeting with US Envoys

Taliban Says it Discussed Normalizing Relations in Meeting with US Envoys

Saturday, 13 September 2025 12:00 PM EDT

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban said Saturday it discussed normalizing relations between Afghanistan and the United States in a meeting with Trump administration officials.

The White House did not issue a statement describing the meeting or immediately respond to a request for comment. The Taliban statement said its foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, met with with Trump's special envoy for hostage response, Adam Boehler, and its special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad. The Taliban released photographs from their talks.

“Comprehensive discussions were held on ways to develop bilateral relations between the two countries, issues related to citizens, and investment opportunities in Afghanistan,” the statement said. It did not say where or precisely when the meeting was held.

The statement added that the U.S. delegation also expressed condolences over the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan late last month.

The meeting came after the Taliban released U.S. citizen George Glezmann, who was abducted while traveling through Afghanistan as a tourist. He was the third detainee freed by the Taliban since President Donald Trump took office. It also came after the Taliban sharply criticized Trump's new travel ban that bars Afghans from entering the United States.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Taliban said Saturday it discussed normalizing relations between Afghanistan and the United States in a meeting with Trump administration officials.The White House did not issue a statement describing the meeting or immediately respond to a request for comment. The...
Afghanistan Taliban Trump envoys
193
2025-00-13
Saturday, 13 September 2025 12:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved