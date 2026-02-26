WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: afghanistan pakistan airstrikes open war

Pakistan's Defense Minister Says That There Is Now 'open War' with Afghanistan after Latest Strikes

Pakistan's Defense Minister Says That There Is Now 'open War' with Afghanistan after Latest Strikes

Thursday, 26 February 2026 11:01 PM EST

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s defense minister said that his country ran out of “patience” and considers that there is now an “open war” with Afghanistan, after both countries launched strikes following an Afghan cross-border attack.

In a post on X, Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif said Pakistan had hoped for peace in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of NATO forces and expected the Taliban to focus on the welfare of the Afghan people and regional stability. Instead, he alleged, the Taliban had turned Afghanistan “into a colony of India,” gathered militants from around the world and begun “exporting terrorism.”

“Our patience has now run out. Now it is open war between us,” he said.

The latest escalation of violence between the neighboring countries makes a Qatar-mediated ceasefire appear increasingly shaky. The Pakistani defense minister didn’t mention the ceasefire.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Pakistan's defense minister said that his country ran out of "patience" and considers that there is now an "open war" with Afghanistan, after both countries launched strikes following an Afghan crossborder attack. In a post on X, Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif said...
afghanistan pakistan airstrikes open war
136
2026-01-26
Thursday, 26 February 2026 11:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved