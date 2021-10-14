×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Afghanistan | afghanistan | evacuation | flights | kabul

US Expects Regular Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan to Resume

a qatar airways plane takes off
A Qatar Airways aircraft bound to Qatar takes off from the airport in Kabul on Sept. 10, 2021. (AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 14 October 2021 01:02 PM

The Biden administration is aiming to resume regular evacuation flights from Afghanistan before the year ends, The Wall Street Journal is reporting.

The plan is to help the small number of U.S. citizens and thousands of Afghans who worked for the U.S. and were left behind, the newspaper said.

Since the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan on Aug. 31, only a small number of flights have carried Americans and others out of Kabul and the city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

The State Department has not yet scheduled any flights out of Afghanistan, an official told the newspaper.

Still to be resolved is documentation for those leaving, approval to fly over other countries, and procedures with the Taliban.

"As soon as we have the right combination of documentation and logistics, we will get going again," the senior State Department official said in an interview.

The Journal said the administration plans to schedule several flights a week.

However, the Taliban is presently requiring most Afghan travelers to have passports.

But some Afghan nationals, fearing retaliation after working for the U.S., have destroyed their documents. And some remain convinced that applying to leave the country would alert the Taliban to their past.

Qatar Airways would operate the flights for the State Department. Washington had been hopeful it could get the flights started as early as this week, the newspaper said.

"I think we’re prepared to do this for the foreseeable future, that is certainly the reason for reorganizing the overall effort," the official said.

The Journal said seating priority on the new flights will be given to U.S. citizens.

Meanwhile, a report released Tuesday by the U.S. Air Force paints a chilling picture of the last evacuation efforts at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, including a revelation that a group was planning on hijacking one of the evacuation flights.

More than 120,000 people were evacuated in what the Biden administration has called the ''largest airlift in history."

In the report, Lt. Col. Brian Desautels of the 71st Rescue Squadron, said they had received a tip that a group of five people planned to hijack a commercial plane used in the evacuation during those chaotic two weeks.

"Our team worked to get them clear of the NATO ramp, relocated to the north side away from friendly forces, then ultimately onto the south side where the situation was handled," he said. He did not detail how the incident was ultimately resolved.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Biden administration is aiming to resume regular evacuation flights from Afghanistan before the year ends. The plan is to help the small number of U.S. citizens and thousands of Afghans who worked...
afghanistan, evacuation, flights, kabul
406
2021-02-14
Thursday, 14 October 2021 01:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved