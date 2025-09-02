WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Afghanistan earthquake Kunar

Death Toll from Earthquake in Afghanistan Rises to 900

Tuesday, 02 September 2025 03:00 AM EDT

JALALABAD, Afghanistan (AP) — The death toll from a strong earthquake in Afghanistan’s east rose to 900, with 3,000 people injured, an official said Tuesday as rescue teams scoured the area for survivors.

The 6.0 magnitude quake struck late Sunday night in a mountainous region, flattening villages and leaving people trapped under rubble for hours.

“The injured are being evacuated, so these figures may change significantly,” Yousaf Hammad, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority, told The Associated Press. “The earthquake caused landslides in some areas, blocking roads, but they have been reopened, and the remaining roads will be reopened to allow access to areas that were difficult to reach.”

