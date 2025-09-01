WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: afghanistan earthquake Jalalabad

A Strong Earthquake in Eastern Afghanistan Kills at Least 250 People and Injures 500

Monday, 01 September 2025 02:01 AM EDT

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A strong earthquake in eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border has killed at least 250 people and injured at least 500 others, officials said.

The quake late Sunday hit a series of towns in the province of Kunar, near the city of Jalalabad in neighboring Nangahar province. The 6.0 magnitude at 11:47 p.m. was centered 27 kilometers (17 miles) east-northeast of the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, the U.S. Geological Survey said. It was just 8 kilometers (5 miles) deep. Shallower quakes tend to cause more damage.

The Kunar Disaster Management Authority said in a statement that at least 250 people were killed and 500 others injured in the districts of Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi and Chapadare.

Jalalabad is a bustling trade city due to its proximity with neighboring Pakistan and a key border crossing between the countries. Although it has a population of about 300,000 according to the municipality, it’s metropolitan area is thought to be far larger. Most of its buildings are low-rise constructions, mostly of concrete and brick, and its outlying areas include homes built of mud bricks and wood. Many are of poor construction.

Jalalabad also has considerable agriculture and farming, including citrus fruit and rice, with the Kabul River flowing through the city.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Afghanistan on Oct. 7, 2023, followed by strong aftershocks. The Taliban government estimated at least 4,000 people perished.

The U.N. gave a far lower death toll of about 1,500. It was the deadliest natural disaster to strike Afghanistan in recent memory.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


