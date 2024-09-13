WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Afghanhistan taliban shiite islamaic state

Gunmen Kill 14 in a Shiite Area of Afghanistan in One of the Deadliest Attacks This Year

Friday, 13 September 2024 08:00 AM EDT

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Gunmen killed 14 people in a Shiite-majority area in central Afghanistan, the Taliban said Friday, in one of the deadliest attacks in the country this year.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility before the Taliban acknowledged the shootings, which took place Thursday and targeted people as they traveled between the Shiite-majority provinces of Ghor and Daikundi.

A machine gun was used in the assault, the IS group said. It gave a higher death toll than the Taliban.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Gunmen killed 14 people in a Shiitemajority area in central Afghanistan, the Taliban said Friday, in one of the deadliest attacks in the country this year.The Islamic State group claimed responsibility before the Taliban acknowledged the shootings, which took place Thursday...
Afghanhistan taliban shiite islamaic state
79
2024-00-13
Friday, 13 September 2024 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved