×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: AF | Uganda | US Couple Charged

Ugandan Court Charges US Couple in Case of Foster Child

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 11:01 AM EST

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A Ugandan court has charged an American couple with child trafficking in a case that might see them serve life in prison if convicted.

According to the charge sheet presented by the state prosecution before Buganda Road Court on Monday, the couple allegedly tortured and held a 10-year-old boy in a small, cold room without clothes.

The court document alleged that Mackenzie Leing Mathias Spencer and Nicholas Spencer in the district of Kampala “recruited, transported and maintained” the foster child “for the purpose of exploitation.”

The couple earlier had been charged with aggravated torture and was alleged to have kept the boy in the room fitted with cameras to monitor his “stubbornness” and “hyperactive behavior.” Police were alerted to the case by a worker at the couple’s home.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to the earlier charge and they will have the chance to plead to the new charge when the case moves to a higher court. They remain in custody.

The prosecution told the court the couple had been staying with three foster children, including the boy. The other two children are now in the care of the police.

The case has an element of child trafficking because the couple was allegedly keeping and using the children to solicit money from donors, said Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesman Patrick Onyango.

It’s not clear what the couple was doing in Uganda because they didn’t have work permits, he said.

The law allows foreigners in Uganda to have foster children, Onyango said.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A Ugandan court has charged an American couple with child trafficking in a case that might see them serve life in prison if convicted.According to the charge sheet presented by the state prosecution before Buganda Road Court on Monday, the couple allegedly tortured and held...
AF,Uganda,US Couple Charged
254
2022-01-21
Wednesday, 21 December 2022 11:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved