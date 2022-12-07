×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: AF | South Sudan | Election

South Sudan's Ruling Party Backs President for Another Run

Wednesday, 07 December 2022 07:01 AM EST

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan’s ruling party has endorsed President Salva Kiir as its candidate for another term in the country’s delayed election set for the end of 2024.

Kiir has been the country’s only president since it gained independence from Sudan in 2011. South Sudan has since grappled with a five-year civil war and the slow implementation of a peace deal signed in 2018.

Speaking at the end of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement’s leadership session late Tuesday, Kiir accepted the ruling party endorsement for the 2024 election.

“We passed through a difficult situation, but we came out and stood together,” the president said to cheers. He added: “I have never failed you before; I believe that we will fight together whatever battles that are coming.”

There have been no other declared candidates for president in 2024, but longtime Kiir rival and former rebel leader Riek Machar is expected to run. Machar is now one of the country’s vice presidents.

Machar walked away from the mainstream ruling party in late 2013 following bitter disagreements, causing a split in the army that sparked the civil war.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
South Sudan's ruling party has endorsed President Salva Kiir as its candidate for another term in the country's delayed election set for the end of 2024.Kiir has been the country's only president since it gained independence from Sudan in 2011. South Sudan has since...
AF,South Sudan,Election
187
2022-01-07
Wednesday, 07 December 2022 07:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved