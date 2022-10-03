×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: AF | Somalia | Attack

Al-Shabab Attack Kills at Least 12 People in Somali City

Monday, 03 October 2022 09:00 AM EDT

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Officials and witnesses say at least 12 people are dead after two explosions by extremist fighters targeted local government headquarters in the capital of Somalia’s Hiran region, which has been the center of a recent mobilization against the rebels.

The Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack in Beledweyne, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

The Hiran governor, Ali Jayte Osman, who survived the attack, told The Associated Press by phone that the health minister of Hirshabelle state and the deputy governor of Hiran in charge of finance were among those killed in Monday’s attack.

“The first explosion occurred at the entrance gate, and after a few minutes a big truck rushed toward the headquarters building and exploded, killing many civilians who came to the office to receive services,” the governor said. “This attack was carried out by cowards, but their brutal acts will never distract from the public uprising against them." He said the attack badly damaged the administration’s headquarters.

Witness Elmi Hassan told the AP by phone that a truck laden with explosive materials rammed the government headquarters around 10:00 a.m.

“I have seen with my own eyes several bodies that were discovered from the wreckage of the attack, human flesh scattered on the ground,” he said.

The police commissioner of Beledweyne, Bishar Hussein Jimale said that the attack occurred at the Lama-Galaay military camp that also serves as the government headquarters.

“What happened here today is a disaster that killed many innocent people including government officials, civilians and security personnel,” he said.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Officials and witnesses say at least 12 people are dead after two explosions by extremist fighters targeted local government headquarters in the capital of Somalia's Hiran region, which has been the center of a recent mobilization against the rebels.The Somalia-based...
AF,Somalia,Attack
264
2022-00-03
Monday, 03 October 2022 09:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved