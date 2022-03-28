×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Russia | Ukraine | abu dhabi sovereign fund | russia | funding

Abu Dhabi Sovereign Fund CEO: We Are Pausing Russia Investments

Khaldoon al-Mubarak smiling
Manchester City Emirati chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak watches the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on May 12, 2019. (GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Monday, 28 March 2022 07:47 AM

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company is pausing investments in Russia, which represent less than 1% of its portfolio, because of the Ukraine crisis, the chief executive of the $243 billion sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.

This is the first comment by the top executive of Mubadala, Abu Dhabi's second biggest sovereign fund, about its Russian investments after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation."

The United Arab Emirates, a member of the OPEC+ oil producing group that includes Russia, did not support a U.N. Security Council vote to condemn the Russian invasion.

"What is happening in this crisis between Russia and Ukraine is a travesty, with catastrophic consequences, in terms of human life and in terms of the impact it's having on economies all over the world," Khaldoon Mubarak told an investment conference.

"Obviously, in this environment, we have to pause investment in this market, in Russia," he told the conference in Dubai.

Mubadala, has strategic ties with Russia's sovereign fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The Abu Dhabi fund's website said it had invested $3 billion in Russia in about 50 companies, although Mubarak said less than 1% was now invested in Russia.

Other Gulf state funds such as Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund have not commented on Russia investments.

Mubarak said the latest events did not change Mubadala's commitment to being a global investor, adding that the fund was committed to achieving sustainable returns in the long-term.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company is pausing investments in Russia, which represent less than 1% of its portfolio, because of the Ukraine crisis, the chief executive of the $243 billion sovereign wealth fund said on Monday. This is the first comment by the top...
abu dhabi sovereign fund, russia, funding
245
2022-47-28
Monday, 28 March 2022 07:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved