Abu Dhabi Offers COVID Vaccines to Tourists

abu dhabi skyline
(Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 22 June 2021 06:46 AM

Abu Dhabi is offering coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and China’s Sinopharm to tourists, a move that may help attract visitors from countries that have supply constrains.

The vaccines are only available for holders of a visa issued by Abu Dhabi or holders of passports eligible for visa on arrival, according to the sheikhdom’s health care provider Seha’s phone application.

The United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is a part, has one of the fastest COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in world, with more than 14.5 million shots administered to its population of about 10 million.

Dubai, another emirate in the UAE and home to Emirates airline, hasn’t so far announced any plan to provide vaccines to tourists.

© Copyright 2021 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.


