WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: abramovich chelsea sale russia ukraine war victims

UK Gives Abramovich Last Chance to Give Chelsea Sale Proceeds to Victims of Russia's war in Ukraine

UK Gives Abramovich Last Chance to Give Chelsea Sale Proceeds to Victims of Russia's war in Ukraine

Wednesday, 17 December 2025 10:00 AM EST

LONDON (AP) — Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has been given a final chance to turn over the 2.5 billion pounds ($3.25 billion) that he promised to give victims of Russia's war in Ukraine from the sale of Premier League club Chelsea, the British government said Wednesday.

Abramovich was forced to sell the club after being sanctioned by the U.K. for his connection to Russian President Vladimir Putin, following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Before the sale in 2022, Abramovich said that he would set up a war victims' charity, but hasn't followed through.

“The clock is ticking on Roman Abramovich to honor the commitment he made when Chelsea FC was sold," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said. "This government is prepared to enforce it through the courts, so that every penny reaches those whose lives have been torn apart by Putin’s illegal war.”

Abramovich couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The funds are frozen, but still belong to Abramovich, and negotiations have failed to reach an agreement on their release.

Abramovich, who bought Chelsea in 2003, sold the club to a consortium fronted by Americans Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. Chelsea won the Champions League twice and the Premier League five times — among other titles — during Abramovich’s time as owner.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has been given a final chance to turn over the 2.5 billion pounds ($3.25 billion) that he promised to give victims of Russia's war in Ukraine from the sale of Premier League club Chelsea, the British government said Wednesday.Abramovich...
abramovich chelsea sale russia ukraine war victims
208
2025-00-17
Wednesday, 17 December 2025 10:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved