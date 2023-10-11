Morgan Ortagus to Newsmax: Iran 'Hated' Peace

Former State Department spokeswoman for the Trump administration, Morgan Ortagus, told Newsmax Iran "hated the Abraham accords."

"This was a terror attack, not just against the state of Israel but also against the United States of America," Ortagus told "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Wednesday.

"That terrorist attack," she continued, "could not have happened without the funding, the training, and the equipping of Hamas from the Islamic Republic of Iran. And this is their playbook throughout the region."

"They don't necessarily like to get their hands dirty themselves. They like to have these terrorist groups, the Shia proxy groups, throughout the region, where they foment violence and unrest in the Middle East. They definitely wanted to stop peace in the Middle East. The Islamic Republic of Iran hated the Abraham Accords — hated it. They hated the fact that maybe Saudi [Arabia] is also considering joining those accords."

The Abraham Accords fostered diplomatic normalization and peace agreements between Israel and multiple Arab nations, reshaping the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!