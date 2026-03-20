Iran Warns UK Over Use of Bases by US Forces

Iran warned Britain on Friday that it is putting its citizens in danger by allowing the U.S. military to use its bases for aggression, adding that Tehran "will exercise its right to self-defense."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued the warning on a phone call with U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, the BBC reported.

Britain initially did not allow the U.S. access to its bases for offensive operations against Iran but later granted permission for their use in defensive actions against Iranian missile strikes.

Araghchi shared a summary of the conversation in Farsi on Telegram.

"Vast majority of the British People do not want any part of the Israel-U.S. war of choice on Iran," Araghchi wrote, according to a translation of his post. "Ignoring his own people, [Prime Minister Keir Starmer] is putting British lives in danger by allowing UK bases to be used for aggression against Iran. Iran will exercise its right to self-defense."

Araghchi also criticized the U.K. for condemning Iran's "retaliatory action" following Israel's attack on the South Pars natural gas field in Iran, according to the BBC.

Iran responded by targeting an energy complex in Qatar.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump urged countries, including the U.K., to support efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for oil shipping from the Persian Gulf.

Ship traffic through the strait has plummeted since the conflict began, with Iran threatening to attack certain vessels with drones and missiles.

The disruption has caused a sharp rise in oil and gasoline prices. It has also triggered turbulence in financial markets.

Starmer has said he is working with allies on a "viable, collective plan" to reopen the strait, according to the BBC.

Starmer has warned that the longer the conflict continues, "the bigger the impact on the cost of living," adding that "the best way forward is a negotiated settlement with Iran."

The Green Party of England and Wales has urged the British government to withdraw permission for the U.S. to use its military bases for attacks on Iran and "refuse any further complicity in this illegal war."