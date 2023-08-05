Earthquake Shakes Eastern China, No Immediate Reports of Injuries or Damage

BEIJING (AP) — An earthquake shook eastern China early Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The 5.5-magnitude quake occurred near the city of Dezhou, about 300 kilometers (185 miles) south of Beijing, the Chinese capital, at 2:33 a.m. (1833 GMT), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. The U.S. Geological Survey put its strength at magnitude 5.4.

The official China News Service said firefighters and other emergency services were mobilized for possible relief work but no injuries or damage were immediately reported. CNS said train lines were being inspected for possible damage.

Dezhou and the surrounding area administered by the city have about 5.6 million people, according to the city government website.

The quake was centered about 10 kilometers (six miles) below the surface, according to the CENC.

“The closer to the surface the earthquake is, the stronger you are going to feel it,” said Abreu Paris, a geophysicist at the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center.