4 Killed in Iranian Missile Strike on Beersheva

Four Israelis were killed on Tuesday morning when an Iranian missile struck a residential building in the southern city of Beersheva, according to emergency medical services.

Two people sustained moderate injuries in the attack, while an additional 20 were lightly hurt in the attack, the Magen David Adom emergency medical service said.

The Israeli Health Ministry reported that 116 people arrived at hospitals with injuries from the Iranian missile attacks, including three in moderate condition, 107 with light injuries, five suffering from anxiety, and one patient still under evaluation.

Rescue teams were continuing to search the partially collapsed seven-story apartment building for additional victims.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, Iran fired six volleys totaling 12 missiles at the Jewish state over the course of three hours, beginning at around 5 a.m. The missile launches came around seven hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire" set to take effect at 7 a.m. local time.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets preempted a larger attack by striking missile launchers in western Iran in the hours leading up to the fire, the military said.

The IDF also said that it intercepted over 15 UAVs launched from Iran overnight, and published footage of an Israeli Navy missile boat shooting down an Iranian drone.

On Monday morning, air-raid sirens blared across Israel for more than 30 minutes as Iran launched four barrages totaling roughly 15 projectiles, according to the IDF. Five impact sites were reported, with no casualties.

Since Jerusalem began "Operation Rising Lion" early on June 13 against the Iranian regime's nuclear and missile threat, the Islamic Republic has fired nearly one thousand missiles and drones at Israeli civilians in major population centers — killing 29, wounding dozens and displacing thousands more, and causing widespread property damage.

