WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: 20 vessels | strait of hormuz | saturday

More Than 20 Vessels Pass Strait of Hormuz on Saturday

Sunday, 19 April 2026 08:08 PM EDT

More than 20 vessels passed the ‌Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, data from shipping analytics firm Kpler showed, the highest number of ships crossing the waterway since March 1.

Among the vessels ‌that made it through on ​Saturday, five of them last loaded cargoes from Iran ranging from oil ⁠products to metals. Three of them are liquefied ​petroleum gas carriers with one each heading to ⁠China and India.

Panama-flagged tanker Crave, carrying LPG from the United Arab Emirates, is heading to Indonesia.

Two ‌of three tankers - Akti A ​and Athina - carrying refined ‌products loaded from Bahrain and are heading to Mozambique and ‌Thailand, respectively.

Liberian-flagged tanker Navig8 Macallister is shipping about 500,000 barrels of UAE's naphtha to ⁠Ulsan in South ‌Korea.

Liberian-flagged Very ⁠Large Crude Carrier Fpmc C Lord is carrying about ⁠2 ⁠million barrels of Saudi crude and heading for Mailiao port in ‌Taiwan.

Indian-flagged Desh Garima loaded with about 780,000 barrels of UAE's Das crude is heading to ‌Sri ​Lanka.

Vessel Ruby ‌carrying Qatari fertilizer is heading to the UAE.

 Tanker Merry M is carrying ​petroleum coke loaded from Saudi Arabia to Ravenna in Italy. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
More than 20 vessels passed the ‌Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, data from shipping analytics firm Kpler showed, the highest number of ships crossing the waterway since March 1.
20 vessels, strait of hormuz, saturday
189
2026-08-19
Sunday, 19 April 2026 08:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved