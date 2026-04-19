More than 20 vessels passed the ‌Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, data from shipping analytics firm Kpler showed, the highest number of ships crossing the waterway since March 1.

Among the vessels ‌that made it through on ​Saturday, five of them last loaded cargoes from Iran ranging from oil ⁠products to metals. Three of them are liquefied ​petroleum gas carriers with one each heading to ⁠China and India.

Panama-flagged tanker Crave, carrying LPG from the United Arab Emirates, is heading to Indonesia.

Two ‌of three tankers - Akti A ​and Athina - carrying refined ‌products loaded from Bahrain and are heading to Mozambique and ‌Thailand, respectively.

Liberian-flagged tanker Navig8 Macallister is shipping about 500,000 barrels of UAE's naphtha to ⁠Ulsan in South ‌Korea.

Liberian-flagged Very ⁠Large Crude Carrier Fpmc C Lord is carrying about ⁠2 ⁠million barrels of Saudi crude and heading for Mailiao port in ‌Taiwan.

Indian-flagged Desh Garima loaded with about 780,000 barrels of UAE's Das crude is heading to ‌Sri ​Lanka.

Vessel Ruby ‌carrying Qatari fertilizer is heading to the UAE.

Tanker Merry M is carrying ​petroleum coke loaded from Saudi Arabia to Ravenna in Italy.